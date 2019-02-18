Looking To Upcycle Your Old Clothes? Head To This Boutique In Koramangala

Clueless of what to wear for your best friend’s wedding? Aditi Lal has you covered. Not only does she set an appointment, she also goes the extra mile to get to know you and your body type to ensure that you love and feel comfortable in what she makes for you. Popular for her ethnic wear of lehenga and kurta sets, sarees and blouses, she also makes cute Indo-Western apparel like skirts and dresses.

What we love about Aditi is her understanding of the millennial generation and that it reflects in her creations. If you were to buy a kurta set from her, you could individually wear just the kurta as a dress or the leggings as a hep pair of pants. Even her blouses work great as crop tops. The range of apparel is in between INR 1000 to INR 75,000 (for bridal wear). We don’t mind that her clothes are on the higher end because each piece is an investment on its own.

Apart from visiting their store in Koramangala, you can mail Aditi on aditilal17@gmail.com or call on 9901288189.