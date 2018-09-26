This Event Management Company Is All About Sustainable Celebrations

We Indians don't need a reason to celebrate, with festivals dotting the entire calendar and weddings considered the mother of all festivals, it's a year-long celebration. We splurge lavishly on clothes, decor, place, and most importantly, food. But the waste? What about it? What happens to it? We usually never think of waste management during event planning, and that is where Nose To Tail comes into the picture. They make your events fun and quirky in {green} ways that you can never even imagine. Nose to Tail, started by designers Aishwarya and Indraja, is a Green Event Design firm, it believes in creating exceptional experiences while aiming to promote celebrations in harmony with nature. The aim is to energise, engage, and inspire people to go green, and bring about a change in the way events are celebrated, by, firstly, limiting the generation of waste in an event by only using reusable or compostable materials, and secondly, by giving the existing waste materials a second life in the most creative way. Their mantra of Reduce, Reuse, Compost, Upcycle, and Recycle is visible throughout the events they organise. They ensure minimal wastage at every step involved in creating a beautiful green event ie. decor, food, stationery, and giveaways. They also make sure that any waste generated is managed responsibly. Be it a baby shower, birthday party, a close family gathering, a corporate bash, or the big fat Indian wedding, across the vast and culturally unique country, Nose to Tail helps you host a one-of-a-kind memorable event which is beautiful, inside and out.