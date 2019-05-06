Breeze Through This Season With Handloom Dresses And Tops From This Store

The feel of handwoven fabric cannot be replaced by anything machine made. In fact, we recommend you treat your skin to breathable fabrics such as cotton, khadi, vegetable-dyed and hand-block prints from Urban Dhara as a respite against the heat. Not only are their clothes functional and comfortable in equal measure, but they also easily work as everyday wear options.

We spotted one-of-a-kind pieces like a cotton patchwork dress with vintage coin details, a breezy shibori dyed kaftan, layered asymmetric dresses and cotton shirts with block printed lapel collars. You'll also find a collection of pretty tops here -- one particular kora cotton number with hand-embroidered panels and block-printed motifs caught our eye. They have a line of smart casuals for teens and toddlers too, under the name of Urban Dhara Junior.

Since they don't have a physical store, you will have to order from their website (currently under maintenance) or their social media handles. Unfortunately, they don't take custom orders but they do have different sizing options -- so you might just find something that fits you perfectly. Plus, they do pop-ups at studios within the city, so you can stay updated with their social media handles to know when and where the next one will take place.