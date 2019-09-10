Urban Roti: The Culinary Experience That Gives You The True Flavours Of India

Urban Roti: A brand well known in Singapore for its Indian delicacies is all set to win hearts in namma Bengaluru. True to its name, it's a contemporary twist to north Indian cuisines in a mouth-watering and innovative way. Located in Indira Nagar, its ambience is calm and sweet. Taking up casual dining up a notch, it has cosy comfortable seating for all age groups and occasions. The walls are adorned with colourful pictures of India, narrating stories of their own. They have a small outdoor seating area, which is green and Instagram worthy. The staff are friendly and courteous, and the food is lip-smacking. Everything we ordered had authentic Indian flavours with a modern interpretation. The mocktails were a concoction of freshness, with interesting flavours, my personal favourite being Hammer of Thor and Amm Panna. The food menu is a wide range of melt in the mouth of north Indian dishes. The non-veg starters we tried were, the Tandoori Jhenga, Mutton Sheesh Kebab, Kabeb -E-Khass, they were flavour full and delicious on the palate, the Ghee Roast Chicken Kulcha Taco is a must try and interesting preparation. In the veg starters, the Chili Basil Mushroom Paneer, Corn Water Chestnut and Palak Ke Pakode were good. For the main course, the Biryani had the right aroma and was well prepared. The Butter Kulcha and Nalli Nihari, the nation was delicious. The Lemon Butter Chicken was a different take with a yoghurt Dal makhani and Subz Miloni were the other dishes we tried. The piping hot fresh fish curry was served with basmati rice, the desiccated coconut curry was traditional Mangalorean style. The final assault on our taste buds were made by the blissful bite-sized desserts. Orange Caramel Flan, Ras Malai Cake, Gulkhand Keer were indulgent. The Walnut Tart was the best and insatiable. Overall, it was a great culinary experience. Suitable for getting together and family gatherings, an amalgamation of fine dining and casualness.