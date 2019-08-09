Uru Brewpark Is The New Hub In Town!

Nestled right in the busy Bannerghatta road, is the newest brewpark with it's great outdoors, designed blending inbuilt structure and landscape, what I would like to say is the perfect breathing space for the CBD of Bengaluru. They have five different areas, the brewery, bistro, cafe, courtyard and gin garden. Uru brewpark serves Italian, Indian, Continental cuisines along with healthy food options as well. They have interesting options for drinks. Amongst the food that I had, special mention too, •Tandoori Mushroom dish which was perfectly cooked and had amazing flavours. •Chicken wings. •Mezze platter served with muhammara, baba ganoush and pita bread. •Crispy corn, I could eat this all day long. • Pepperoni and Mushroom pizzas. One must check out the varieties of dessert here! •Chocolate Kahlua Mousse, I couldn't stop eating this! •Tiramisu was perfect. •Southern-style Moong Dal payasam, the flavours were just right. So planning that long overdue reunion of friends? or just want to grab a Sunday brunch, or have alone time? well, here's the newest addition, try Uru in Bengaluru.