URU Brewpark Isn't Just Another Brewery

What's so special about Uru? Is it just another brewery? Uru Brewpark is one massive property that isn't just a brewery. It encompasses a cafe, a bistro, a gin garden, a private BBQ grill section and of course last but not the least a brewery. With plenty of seating options to pick and choose from, each section is designed beautifully and is different from the other. I personally loved the Bistro which has a cemented seating area. The Gin Garden is gorgeous, and they grow various herbs here, which can be picked by the guests to create their very own infused Gin. The menu comprises of various cuisines. There's Indian, Italian, Pan-Asian delicacies and more. The cafe menu offers healthy options like smoothies and nourishing bowls. So if you're a health-conscious person, you needn't worry. I dined here on a Saturday afternoon and we ordered an array of appetizers and mains. What I particularly loved was their Italian Crostini Platter, Mushroom Malai Kebab, Vegetable and Water Chestnut Dim Sums and the Hi Fibre Nourishing Bowl. Uru boasts a nice space of greenery amidst a concrete jungle which is quite a surprise for anyone who visits this place.