From Odisha With Love - Shop Handicrafts At This Store On Residency Road

Located right opposite Nagarjuna on Residency Road, Utkalika - Odisha State Emporium is a must-visit. If you are a sucker for handlooms, especially Ikats and Kotpad Cotton, then this is the perfect place for you. A huge collection of sandstone sculptures will capture your attention on entry, and you'll ind colourful, traditionally decorated, Orissa style hand-painted hangings and decor pieces on the shelves. All the pieces sold here are made by the artisans of Odisha.

They stock up on tribal brass statutes, hand-painted mural paintings and carved wooden dolls of Odisha. Spot bamboo mats with wooden hand painted alphabets, numbers, and animals that can be used as home decor pieces. The tiny birdie wall hangings are adorable and as do the of cane baskets and boxes in different shapes starting at INR 70.

Decorate your walls with cane framed traditional paintings on bamboo in various sizes starting at INR 88. They work great as gifting options for anyone who loves handicrafts. The range of handlooms that they stock here is truly mesmerising. From running materials to sarees, you can have your pick. The handloom sarees such as Ikat and Bichitra Puri silk start at INR 1,300 and come in oranges, greens, blues, reds, blacks, and whites. You can also find wall clocks with Worli paintings, cane lanterns that are intricately hand-painted and small wooden decor pieces that accentuate your space.