Fuss-Free Kurtis To Simple Lehengas: Shop For Breezy Ethnic Wear Outfits Here

If you're looking to add a stylish spin to your regular wear outfits, check out Uwee on New Bel Road. From regular wear kurtis and salwar suit sets to simple lehengas, dresses and handbags to match, you can get your ethnic wear closet sorted here.

Located on the ground floor, you may not even find the store unless you go looking for it. Walk in and you will find plenty of options to deck up for all the happening events this year (weddings and receptions of 2019, here we come!). The staff is friendly without being too intrusive and will help pick out an outfit for you that will truly light you up. Some of our favourite pieces were sleeveless anarkali kurtis printed in the tie-and-dye technique that would look great when paired with cotton churidhars, fuss-free printed kurtis perfect to wear to the office or formal occasions and pretty gowns for when you want to dress up but can't dole out too much money.

They also have a limited collection of lehengas that are mostly in contrast colours and feature very simple embroidery or beadwork -- nothing OTT, which makes it ideal for attending events in current weather. Prices start from INR 1,500 for the occasion wear kurtis and INR 320 upwards for the regular-wear kurtis. Lehengas are priced at INR 3,000 upwards. You'll also find a small collection of handbags that you can accessorise your outfit with.