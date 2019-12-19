Take It Or Leaf It: This Eco-Friendly Resort Sits On An Abandoned Plantation In Vagamon

Vagamon Heights is an eco-friendly plantation resort situated in a 250-acre lush green estate. Located in the hill station of Peermade in God’s Own Country, the property has two private lakes just for guests and 60 acres of cardamom plantations that alternate as forests for nature walks. Around 550 km from Bangalore, the journey by road will take you around twelve hours to reach. With winding roads and lush greenery to keep you company, we suggest driving down. With rooms starting at INR 2,600, their guest houses let you have an assortment of experiences all in one place. The ‘Woodpecker’ is a treehouse with private balconies that overlook the forest, and ‘House of Four Gables’ is designed to include dorms for young travellers.

Spend the day boating in their private lakes and taking in pleasing views (nature has healing powers, we’ve been told), or cycle around their forest and catch some interesting sights. Get adventurous on their jeep safaris and eat fresh by practising your fishing skills. Drink fresh Cardamom chai and enjoy local fare after tiring yourself out with the activities. Whether you’re travelling with friends, family, bae or even yourself, Vagamon Heights is a surreal experience. Once you visit, you’ll plant yourself there.

