With Chic Interiors And Amazing Food Check Out This Place Right Away

Via Milano - Located at The Gran Carmen, Sarjapur Road, Bangalore Whether you are looking for a romantic dinner or just want to spend a romantic candlelight moment with your loved ones, this place is here to fulfil all your dreams with the perfect ambience, food, wine and comfort! Via Milano is an awesome to cherish all lovely moments of life. I consider myself lucky and delighted that I found this place to enjoy a great evening with friends, family, and loved ones. This place is not only great for dinner but it's also perfect for brunches and lunches. Along with superb decor, the management of Via Milano has taken care of each and every aspect. They have left no stone unturned in terms of making this place - The Perfect place for a lavish brunch, lunch and dinner! Veg Platter – Superb Platter Lasagne alla Zucca – Baked pumpkin with lasagne which was super tasty. Gnocchi di Barbabietola – A wonderful preparation of beetroot and potato. Tortelloni Tartufo Patata – Amazing dish in Via Milano which is a must try! Bollywood Pizza - Tomato sauce, mozzarella, red chilli, broccoli, zucchini, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes and basil pesto which were really nice. Ravioli di Spinaci e Ricotta - In house ravioli stuffed with spinach and ricotta, tossed in a light pink sauce and it was great. Desserts: Almond Semifreddo – Loved this, it’s caramelized almond nougat with chocolate sauce. Tiramisu – Italian mascarpone, espresso and rum. It was delicious! Staff and Service: Staffs were friendly, courteous and very well mannered. No words left to praise them. It was a perfect example of great and professional service. I must recommend this place for a wonderful experience. Cheers to Via Milano team and staff! Great Hospitality by Vishal. Superb job by Chef Vijay. Nice place to visit again for fine dining.