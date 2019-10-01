This Canteen Serves Delish Indian Food & Alcohol At Unbelievable Prices

Sharing the same microbrewery as Vapour, the beers at the Canteen are the same. Loved the wheat and the premium lager. But the craft beers are not the highlight. The main highlight for me is the very reasonable and delicious North Indian food menu and the cheap alcohol prices. Imagine having a peg of Glenlivet 12 years for 379 🤯 Loved the concept of per piece menu. Usually, when you are only 2-3 people you can't try too many things at a restaurant. With this menu, you can order one piece each of say 5-6 items easily as per your appetite. I recommend the following: *Malanad Pork - Loved the juicy pork and the spicy flavours *Chicken 65 - One of the better ones in the city, especially when it comes to bars. *Mutton Galouti Kebab - Melts in the mouth and comes with a soft flatbread *Prawn Fry (naked masala) - I love prawns and this was perfectly cooked. Goes so well with the wheat beer. *Mutton Keema - Loved it with the butter naan *Pista Phirni - Not too sweet though should be served warm instead of cold Special mention to the bread. Loved the Tandoori roti, Butter naan and Rumali roti. Even the last pieces retained texture after like 15 minutes in the open. All in all a great place for small and large groups, team outings, and throwing affordable parties.