This Old School Bakery Makes Legendary Biscuits, And The Flakiest Puffs

Many moons ago, it is said, a teenage Govinda Variar, a native of Kerala, used to spend his nights baking biscuits and bread. He found success in no time and started a small bakery in Guttahalli. When the crowds kept growing, the iconic OG Variar & Sons Bakery was established in Rajajinagar. When you land up there, there’s really nothing worth looking at. Just a staid shop with hand-painted signage. But the fresh aroma of hot, baked goodies will haul you inside in a jiffy.

Inside, you’ll find yourself in a brightly lit room, that teems with workers, clad in white and going about their business. The large cases will immediately have your undivided attention, and you won’t mind a bit elbowing your way through the ever-present crowd to get to the goodies (Ladies, fear not! You have a separate counter where life is a bit easier).

The bakery’s menu is limited. But every item is worth sinking your teeth into. We particularly recommend that you take home packets of their biscuits. The slender milk biscuits have a lovely snap to them and just the right amount of sweetness. It’s a sure hit with the kiddies and the grown-ups. Also, try the smooth butter biscuits that melt in your mouth within the blink of an eye. The spiced Kara biscuits, the slightly chewy coconut ones and the cashew versions are all stellar.

OG Variar also does a range of no-fuss tea cakes. Their downy fruit and plum cakes can effortlessly brighten up your tea time. If you’d like to grab a bite right there (and we don’t blame you), get your grubby hands on these flaky puffs or slices of dil pasand (loaded with tutti frutti and coconut shavings), and you’ll leave with a big smile on your face.