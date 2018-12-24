Float Brewery Offers A Variety Of Craft Beer & Delicious Bites

Float Brewery is one of the best breweries in North Bengaluru. It serves a variety of craft beers such as Sunset, Q'mulus, Troika, and Butterfly. Sunset is light, refreshing, citrus flavoured beer. Pick Q'mulus, if you'd like a blend of banana and bubblegum flavour. Troika is a mix of toffee and caramel flavour. The menu has been curated by Chef Vivek Salunkhe. Braised Pork Belly with mushrooms, scallions, glass noodles, and leeks melts in the mouth. Raw papaya chunks, grated mangoes, beans, and cherry tomatoes make Som Tam flavourful. The African-style lamb kebabs are perfectly glazed and served with garlic mayo. Unique cocktails are available - Tomatino Bloody Geisha Vodka is served with parmesan crisp. They also have berry flavoured cocktails, Christmas special (served with marshmallows), and more. The desserts are heavenly. Orange cake is extraordinary. Baked carrot cake tastes great. But their Pavlova is the highlight. All in all, I loved the experience at Float Brewery.