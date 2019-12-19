Imagine going to a touristy spot to chill and feel you just want to stay back in the hotel cause the beach view from there is much better than what the cliff has to offer. Well here's Cliff stories with it's exceptional laid back ambience to look forward to. Planning for that perfect weekend with friends away from crowds, well this place definitely offers the best views, amazing ambience, barbeque and peace.
Vacation On Your Mind? Varkala Is Where Your Dose Of Fun Lies!
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids, Pets.
