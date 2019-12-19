Varkala Plans? Check Out This Italian Cafe On The Cliff With Splendid Views

Cafes

Cafe Italiano

Varkala, Kerala
Varkala Helipad, North Cliff, Varkala, Kerala

What Makes It Awesome?

Do I say food? Or ambience? Or the best views of the sea and sunset? Cause I personally think all this plays the role in making this definitely a must visit Cafe Italiano in Varkala. Head here for their amazing pizzas, pasta and drinks. Get a seat in the deck area to experience the most beautiful sights of the cliff with friends or sit there alone with a book and make your dream come true to read a book with beach views!

₹500 - ₹1,000

Family, Big Group, Bae.

