Skinny, straight, boot cut or even printed (think florals, tiny prints and even ikat), acid-washed or coloured, if you desire a pair of denims that is flattering to your body type (petite, regular and plus sizes), then Vashi’s will find a pair for you. As soon as you walk in, a smiling staff will give you a quick look over (not in a creepy way). Relax. This is just to gauge your size and find you the right pair.

Once you have settled on the style you want (we love their skinny fit), you will be gently nudged to try it out. Nine out of ten times (at least that’s our score), the trial denims have turned out to be the exact fit. And they even have trendy coloured linen trousers, leggings to suit all body types, and the quintessential Bangalore-style shorts which work for ‘casual smart’ parties! While you can’t stop admiring yourself in the mirror, the staff will deftly make markings for a length alteration and send it to the tailor next door for a fix.