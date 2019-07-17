Dhoties To Ruffled Saris: Get Your Desi Couture On Point With This Clothing Label In Bangalore

Bring back the traditional outfits that your mom and grandma used to wear with a touch of modern thanks to Vastrasanskara. Think dhotis and ruffled sarees, pattu lehengas with embellished belts and backless blouses. Run by celebrity designer and stylist, Ajit Sree Ravi, this clothing label is your one-stop shop for all your Indian couture needs.

The ready-to-wear coral pink saree with a sheer net blouse is a hot favourite as it is easy to wear and makes a statement. For a sangeet or pre-wedding reception, the lavender tulle skirt with banarasi blouse and dupatta is a great pick. They also specialise in long gowns for women with cold shoulder cuts, halter neck and off shoulder styles. Men, find three-piece suits, kurtas made out of handlooms and shirts and blazers sets with eccentric prints such as hats and zebra stripes.

Whatever your dream outfit is, they will bring it to life with their customisation service. Now that you know that they specialise in both men and women's wear, you know where to get those matching outfits done. Twinning is indeed winning!