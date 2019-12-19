Planning A Weekend Trip? Check Out This Waterfall In Kerala That Will Take Your Breath Away

There's a long weekend coming up and you know what that means: it's time to get away from the bustle and heat of the city. And if the sound of water cascading upon rocks makes your heart tingle, we suggest checking out Vazhachal Falls in Kerala. Apart from being a joy to capture on the camera, its surrounding thick forests and fast-paced waters make it the perfect holiday to interact with nature 101.

Located just five kilometres from the grand and famous Athirapally Waterfalls (where Baahubali, Guru and Dil Se were shot), Vazhachal Falls is tamer in comparison but just as picturesque. However, don't let that fool you into thinking you can just dive in for a swim. Since the waterfall is very steep, it is guarded by railings and you will not be allowed to play in the water - which makes it safe for taking your kids along. There's also a small herbal park located next to the falls, where you can enjoy a good picnic and take some pictures for the 'Gram.

For more adventurous scenes, look up the safaris that go through the Sholayar Forest - you can spot wild animals like Macaques and Langurs, besides elephants and exotic birds! Plus, if you're going from Vazhachal to Athirapally, make sure to drive there. You'll be getting a view of the lovely Chalakudy River as you pass through lush forests with swaying bamboos, teak, sandalwood and plenty of birds and animals, perfect for reconnecting with nature.