We loved everything!!! Khara Bhath, Bisi Bele Bhath, Idly, Vada, Coffee, Puliogre, Kesari Bhath {excuse us while we wipe the drool from our keyboard}. We were more partial to the Shavige than the legendary melt-in-mouth idlis and crunchy vadas. The Shavige was just perfect with the crunch of peanuts, slivers of vegetables and, of course, their secret ingredient: a pinch of rock salt, which we thought was an interesting touch. FYI, do not miss their legendary, unlimited chutney.