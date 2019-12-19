This iconic South Indian breakfast joint is practically world famous for its soft, soft idlis, perfect Shavige Bhath and unlimited chutney.
Trekking To Veena Stores For An Early Breakfast Is Totally Worth It
- Price for two: ₹ 150
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Srirampura
What Is It?
An old-school South Indian eatery, you’ve got to go here for spot on breakfast, to be topped off with traditional filter coffee!
Must Eat
The Idli Vada combo and the Shavige
Must Drink
Good old strong South Indian filter coffee
What Was Your Experience Like?
We loved everything!!! Khara Bhath, Bisi Bele Bhath, Idly, Vada, Coffee, Puliogre, Kesari Bhath {excuse us while we wipe the drool from our keyboard}. We were more partial to the Shavige than the legendary melt-in-mouth idlis and crunchy vadas. The Shavige was just perfect with the crunch of peanuts, slivers of vegetables and, of course, their secret ingredient: a pinch of rock salt, which we thought was an interesting touch. FYI, do not miss their legendary, unlimited chutney.
What Is The Best Time To Visit?
Go early, as early as 6.15 am. The earlier you land up here the better. Remember the early bird catches the worm… The same principle tends to apply here if you are to lay your paws on freshly-made idlis before anyone else.
#LBBTip
Gather a few enthu-cutlet friends and go. There’s less of a crowd and everything just tastes good at that time. It is also fun to people watch. You will see parents filling their kids’ tiffin box with idlis, mothers getting huge dabbas for breakfast treats, and seniors citizens waiting in line peacefully post morning walks.
INR 100 upwards
