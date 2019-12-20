More love means more cheese. Smacznego is a pure veg restaurant that has a great menu, Indian, Mexican and Italian. They have introduced Chinese lately. Nachos and Fries are the best here. Pasta is oozing with cheese. The Momos and Fusion Rice are pretty okay. They have amazing Bubble teas and milkshakes and ice creams too. What are you waiting for? Drop by this place asap!
All Cheese Lovers! This Outlet Offers Amazing Indian, Mexican & Italian Cuisine!
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 550
- Nearest Metro Station: Rashtreeya Vidyalaya Road
