Sneakerheads ICYMI, Veg NonVeg Is In Town And We Got The Deets

You read that right. Whether you are a sneakerhead or just love sporting the latest kicks, Veg Non Veg's first outlet in the city is where you need to head to. Sharing space with Bhaane and Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters upstairs, the shoe store's outlet in 12th Main Indiranagar has a collection of sneakers, streetwear (both in-house and multi-brands), and shoe care & repair kits. We are digging their shoe collection , because they have brands such as Reebok Classics, Nike Air, Adidas Originals, FILA, and ASICS. We spotted Reebok Classics Aztrek 96 Reinvented, Nike Air Force 1, and ASICS Tiger Gel-Bnd. The prices for these shoes start at INR 6,999 and if you are looking to buy a pair for us or yourself, just go with your cards loaded.

