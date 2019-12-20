This Multi-Cuisine Restaurant Is Perfect For Fam Get-Togethers!

img-gallery-featured
Casual Dining

Guru Greens

Gottigere, Bengaluru
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

97/2, Bannerghatta Road, Gottigere, Bengaluru

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

Cute little ducks are roaming all around the place. Need more reasons to visit this place? Guru Greens Restaurant have some really good vegetarian options. I heard from a hardcore non-vegetarian lover who never ate vegetarian food. You can also find a huge service hall and a bar. There's greenery all around. You get them resort feels when you're here. There's also a kids' play area.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

Casual Dining

Guru Greens

Gottigere, Bengaluru
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

97/2, Bannerghatta Road, Gottigere, Bengaluru

image-map-default