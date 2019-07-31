Vegetarian Food Done Right!

Whenever I hear the word street food, I rarely think about vegetarian food. This newly opened space at Domlur near Indiranagar not only proved me wrong but their menu left me wanting for more. Went here for dinner with few friends and we tried out a few dishes. Few of my personal favourites were the refreshing Watermelon salad with lychee (so refreshing) avocado mousse (this o could keep on eating) Mango and raw papaya salad, Papad and khakra and corn cakes. We then had the Pan-fried dim sum which was served with roast chilly chutney. Tried the Fresh pita bread which was so fluffy with various types of hummus (regular, pesto, pumpkin and beetroot) and one with various textures of eggplant. Next was the delicious Rajma ghee khichdi with cheese topping (khichdi to next level). Also had the paneer nasi Goreng. Ended on a sweet note with the signature Coffee Rabri and Gulkand rice kheer. Can't wait to go back to Street Storyss and try more dishes!