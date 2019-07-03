Drop By This Popular Restaurant To Have Delicious Vegetarian Thali

Vegetarian Thali has been the new hot cake all over. Zamindar - Andhra Style place in Kalyanagar has started a new Unlimited Veg Thali for just ₹170 The Zamindar Veg Thali consists of This includes Payasam, Plain Rice, Gun Powder, Roti Chutney, Papad, Pappu, Rasam, Sambar, curd, masala buttermilk. All the dishes are unlimited. The Pappu or dal here is one of the best I've had in Namma Bengaluru. No other Restuarant can beat the price and the food here. One of the best experience ever had. The sambar and rasam are all goody good. Pappu, gun powder and ghee is the highlight