Add This Hidden Gem Near Ooty To Your Itinerary

Right at the foothills of Ooty, hit up Vellipalayam, a small town sharing its borders with Mettupalayam. Situated about 286 kilometers from Bangalore (via Mysore road), Velliapalayam is an overnight bus journey or a five-hour drive, good enough for a weekend road trip. The Vellipalayam lake is located on the banks of Bhavani River and is home to various aquatic animals and plants. Locating the lake is a bit of a task but the view it has to offer is totally worth it. With lush green trees and crystal clear water, this place is a hidden gem. For directions, it is best to ask the locals as they'd help you out better than google maps. The view of the Nilgiri mountain range around the lake adds to the beauty of the place. We highly recommend not to dive into the lake without any kind of supervision as it is quite dangerous.

While you are here, don't forget to hit up the famous Balaji temple - Tentirupati and witness Lord Vishnu made out of gold and the Hanuman temple where the idol is made out of a monolithic rock along with idols of Lord Ganesha and Nandi, both in Mettupalayam. Don't forget to snack on the special ghee roast from Seetha Ram Vilas, a hole in the wall restaurant famous for their South Indian food. Vellipalayam lake is a detour worth taking and a perfect spot for a picnic with family, friends or bae. Hop on the toy train to Ooty from Mettupalayam and enjoy the view as you re-live those Mani Ratnam movie scenes.