Vero Moda And Papaya: This Export Surplus Store Stocks Trendy Designs Beginning At Just INR 250

Now, Kalyan Nagar is a well-known haven for export surplus stores. But often these places tend to hoard a whole lot of stuff that's either dated or simply not fit to wear. However, VR Fashions is one of those rare exceptions. Their neat store on Ganesha Temple Road, just off the Kammanahalli Main Road, has a curated, on-trend collection. On our last visit, we picked up long, tunic-styled tops from Vero Moda and off-shoulder dresses from brands like Papaya. We also spotted comfortable tees, floral skirts, denims, and maxis on the racks. Their cold-shoulder tops, checkered shirts and flowy shrugs are also worth picking up, we think. Prices start as low as INR 250.