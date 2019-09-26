5 Versatile Dresses/Tunics You Can Wear As A Kurta For The Festive Season

This one is a party dress by itself, while being subtle. Pair this tunic dress with strappy heels and wear it to a house party, or with metal toned leggings and a jacket (keep the heels, we’ll never say no to them!) and you’re set to dance the night away at a family function or, anything really. Pair it with contrasting colours to really make an impression and keep the colours of the festive season shining bright. And don’t forget to accessorise!

