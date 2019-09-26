The festive season is fast approaching, and you know what that means, ladies? It’s time to start shopping! In the day and age where we have no time to buy a different outfit for each occasion, and more importantly make space, we’ve picked out five super versatile dresses and tunics that can double up as kurtas. Style them to be as fancy as simple as you want to look.
5 Versatile Dresses/Tunics You Can Wear As A Kurta For The Festive Season
The festive season is fast approaching, and you know what that means, ladies? It’s time to start shopping! In the day and age where we have no time to buy a different outfit for each occasion, and more importantly make space, we’ve picked out five super versatile dresses and tunics that can double up as kurtas. Style them to be as fancy as simple as you want to look.
Yoke & Gather Blue A Line Tunic
Nothing says class and simplicity as an A-Line silhouette does, and the fact that it’s flattering on every body type doesn’t hurt either. This light blue cotton (perfect for any season) midi works well with pastels, white, or a completely contrasting colour. You can accessorise this casual dress with a brocade heavy dupatta, or simple one if it’s just a casual event.
Embroidered Neck Orange Cotton Tunic
Another classic, with minimal detailing, this rust round neck tunic while perfect as a party dress, can also be paired with a cape, jacket (long or short), or a long skirt for your festive social calls. Better suited for soirees, or evening parties, accessorise with gold, because the deep hue will really bring out your sparkle, inside and out.
Gota Patti Embroidered Flared Tunic with Pants
This flared crepe tunic is great value for money as it the straight pants are included! You can style it with that, or with a neutral pair of leggings, long skirt, or Sharara Pants and saunter and twirl into any occasion. Twinkle wherever you are as the sliver Gota Patti work on a rich blue background of this tunic dress is the perfect amount of subtle glam the festive season warrants.
Leaf Print Two-Tone Midi Dress
Play it up with this two-tone leaf print midi dress. Great for mixing and match with whatever ethnic options you have, this dress will look great in all the photo-ops at the festival parties you’re at. Relaxed fit yet structured, it’ll suit all body types and occasions. Best part is that you can wear it as a nice dress at work, or lunch with the office peeps when it’s not the festive season, and feel like you’re celebrating anyway.
Embroidered Hem Blouson Strap Dress
This one is a party dress by itself, while being subtle. Pair this tunic dress with strappy heels and wear it to a house party, or with metal toned leggings and a jacket (keep the heels, we’ll never say no to them!) and you’re set to dance the night away at a family function or, anything really. Pair it with contrasting colours to really make an impression and keep the colours of the festive season shining bright. And don’t forget to accessorise!
Comments (0)