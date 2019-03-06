Get Ready To Be Teleported To Italy With Their Authentic Food And Ambience

Far away from the hustle and bustle of the busy city, tucked away in a beautiful location is an authentic Italian / Mediterranean restaurant Via Milano with awesome ambience and wonderful people who serve mouthwatering food with amazing twists. You may enjoy the evening breeze outdoors while watching your wood-fired pizza being prepared or take pleasure in a pool view inside while sipping some of the best wines imported from across the globe. Absolutely recommend it for Dates, family time and anniversary dinner nights. In food would highly recommend Rotoli di peperone alla Griglia, Pollo Fritto e Gorgonzola, Code di Gamberi Ordered a half and half pizza where 1 half was the Mediterranean and another half of BBQ chicken. The ingredients used are very fresh and was just a delight, one of the best Pizza that I had in recent times. Ordered Chicken Lasagna, yet another delight this place has to offer, loved it so much that this is my number recommendation for lasagna. Tasted a few desserts: * Panna Cotta * Tiramisu * Almond Semifreddo * Blueberry Cheesecake * Chocolate Lasagna Desserts were amazing, especially the Almond Semifreddo, couldn't stop munching it.