Head To This Refurbished Restaurant To Wine And Dine 'Victorian' Style

If you’re looking for a restaurant to experience old world dining and fine wine, head to Salvadores and get lost in earlier times for a few hours. Located on the terrace of Bangalore Central Mall in Ashok Nagar, this is perfect for lunch between all that shopping. Their menu serves Mediterranean, Continental, French, Italian and Ceylonese food. For you old school Bangaloreans, Salvadores is reminiscent of the iconic Victoria Hotel that shut down 17 years ago. In their aim to preserve authenticity, they’ve got back on payroll head waiter Nicholas Blake from the staff at Victoria’s.

