Victoria Verandez In Coorg Offers Colonial Cottages, Pandi Curry And Killer Views

The property serves breakfast and dinner, with continental and Indian options. Depending on your stay options, you can request for meals in advance or bring your own ingredients and cook up a storm. To give you a true taste of the Coorg lifestyle, the staff will cook you the traditional pork pandi curry on request. The meal comes with fresh coffee and tea as well. Enjoy your meals in the gardens or the dining rooms, whatever you fancy — the setting maybe simple but it is a wholesome menu. The 110 acre estate offers plenty of things to do on offer — wake up to birdsong, trek to any five of their lakes and even a waterfall. Settle down for some fishing, and explore their plantations some more and take it as slow as possible.