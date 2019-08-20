Drop By Hanoi To Have The Best Vietnamese Cuisine In The City!

Hanoi is pretty popular for its Vietnamese Cuisine. Must try: -Mango salad the best dish served with Fish or Vegetable sauce. -Rice paper rolls, lemon grass chicken looks good and tasty as well. -Sizzling fish is perfectly cooked and served hot and Crispy water Chestnuts has a very different taste and its one of the starters that you must try. -The Okra soup is very different from the usual soups and is the most recommended soup. -They also have the best drinks. Must try ones are Ginger Chilli punch, Kiwi mango mint, Kaffir Lime cooler (leaves bought from Hanoi), Minto Yoghurt cooler. -Pho served is very authentic and addictive. Crispy noodles served with chicken in the main course is amazing. Bun cha is good as well. -Never tasted a better caramel custard than in Hanoi. The best caramel custard ever. This place is simply the best to visit if you want to try different cuisine, definitely drop by this place. Vietnamese cuisine is different and tasty because of the homemade sauces they use in the same way Hanoi adds and gives India touch to the food. The service and the staff are good and friendly. The food is perfectly decorated and the presentation is beautiful. They also have indoor and outdoor seating.