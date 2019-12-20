Planning A Vacay? Head To This Heritage Hotel In Pondicherry Before 2019 Ends

Pondicherry has its fair share of villas and hotels and adding to the list is a beautiful heritage hotel called Villa Sentosa. Located at about three kilometers from the White Town Beach in a village named Muthaiyalpet, Villa Sentosa gives you a good dose of the sun, sea, and stories. If you want to experience how the landlords lived back in the day, Villa Sentosa is the perfect option. Once the home of a powerful Tamil Mudaliyar Family now is converted into a heritage hotel with a blend of French and Mudaliyar architecture and is next to the famous Sundara Vinayagar Submramaniya Murugan temple. Villa Sentosa is close to the White Town and easily connected with all parts of Pondicherry. With wooden furniture and age-old architecture, it feels like grandmom's home while you stay there.

There are two types of rooms: Standard Rooms and Superior Rooms starting at INR 3,600 (inclusive of taxes and breakfast). While you are there, indulge in indoor and outdoor games and activities like chess, carrom, darts, beach walks, bicycle rides around the area and traditional games like bambaram (top), dhayam (ludo) and pallankuzhi. The restaurant takes orders only upon request and they serve South Indian food like appam, idiyappam, dosa, and idli as well as Chinese and Continental options. While you are Pondicherry, you can take a walk at the White Town Beach and even catch the sunrise or sunset. Head to Auroville and pay a visit to the famous Matrimandir. If you are looking to shop, check this out.

