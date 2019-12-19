Get A Glimpse Of Ancient Weaves At The Museum Of Living Textiles

You've probably heard of Vimor - you know, the 45-year-old heritage saree store that the likes of Indira Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Jacqueline Kennedy have visited? Just in case you haven't, here's a recap: the brand was founded by the late Chimmy Nanjappa (aka the grand old lady of handloom) and her daughter, Pavithra Muddaya. It's known for the sale and revival of beautiful antique temple sarees. Taking this venture forward, they have started the Museum Of Living Textiles in the quiet bylanes of Victoria Layout.

At the museum (which is actually Muddaya's house), you'll find showcased ancient, forgotten weaves - each of which has its own fascinating little back story. The Kuri Polla, for instance, was embroidered in 1909 and worn by Muddaya's paternal grandmother herself. It is an example of samplers that young Kodava women made, while learning needlework. You'll also find Tangalia shawls from Gujarat (they have a 700-year-old history!), and the Annam Jarithari and Datthi Seere from Tamil Nadu. As if these aren't cool enough, they also have on display 21-st century sarees with quirky motifs like vintage cars, biplanes and gramophones. The best part? In case you want a recreated version of any of these sarees, Vimor will do it for you.

The museum is also set to host talks by weavers and designers who have contributed to Indian handloom inheritance, as well as conduct workshops on developing skills like spinning, weaving, dyeing and embroidery.