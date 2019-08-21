Visit Cobaja For Amazing Karnatak Cuisine & Fusion Cocktails!

Casual Dining

Cobaja

Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

123, Brigade Road, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Cobaja - A restaurant which serves delightful Karnataka cuisine in Brigade Road certainly took my tastebuds on a flavourful journey during my visit! The restaurant is situated in the 1st and 2nd floor of the building. The 2nd floor is an open-air seating whereas the 1st floor has indoor seating arrangement with chairs and cushions. Both the floors are quite different from each other. Each of them has a unique ambience. Secondly, the food that we tried was very tasty. We could fill a whole array of flavours in every dish that we had ordered. As we went during the Savji & Malnad Food festival, we mostly tried the dishes from the specially curated menu. Not only the food was amazing, but also the cocktails were mind-blowing. The dishes and drinks that I loved and I would definitely like others to try are as follows: Beverages: Litchi Curry Martini Paan Mojito Saffron Punch Starters: Prawns Ghee Roast Mutton Pepper Fry Chicken Ghee Roast Fish Tawa Fry Main Course: Hubli Chicken Palav Mutton Roso Lastly, the service was great. Don't have any complaints at all. Very humble waiters who know how to ace their job! People who want a taste of Karnataka cuisine along with some amazing fusion cocktails should Surely try this place!

What Could Be Better?

Some more desserts can also be introduced!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group

