Visit Cobaja For Amazing Karnatak Cuisine & Fusion Cocktails!

Cobaja - A restaurant which serves delightful Karnataka cuisine in Brigade Road certainly took my tastebuds on a flavourful journey during my visit! The restaurant is situated in the 1st and 2nd floor of the building. The 2nd floor is an open-air seating whereas the 1st floor has indoor seating arrangement with chairs and cushions. Both the floors are quite different from each other. Each of them has a unique ambience. Secondly, the food that we tried was very tasty. We could fill a whole array of flavours in every dish that we had ordered. As we went during the Savji & Malnad Food festival, we mostly tried the dishes from the specially curated menu. Not only the food was amazing, but also the cocktails were mind-blowing. The dishes and drinks that I loved and I would definitely like others to try are as follows: Beverages: Litchi Curry Martini Paan Mojito Saffron Punch Starters: Prawns Ghee Roast Mutton Pepper Fry Chicken Ghee Roast Fish Tawa Fry Main Course: Hubli Chicken Palav Mutton Roso Lastly, the service was great. Don't have any complaints at all. Very humble waiters who know how to ace their job! People who want a taste of Karnataka cuisine along with some amazing fusion cocktails should Surely try this place!