Visit The Dak Bungalow For A Completely Enchanting Getaway

There are two suites and one double room—each has a fireplace, wooden ceilings, a small kitchenette, double beds, and a verandah that overlooks the valley and mountains; perfect for that evening cup of chai. The hosts, Shubha and Pradeep, are more than willing to share simple, home-made {vegetarian} meals with you if you don’t feel like cooking your own food; don’t forget to give them a24-hour notice though.

PS: We hear the aloo tikki burgers that Shubha makes are fabulous!