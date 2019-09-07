Stay In Log Houses And Trek In The Wilderness: Visit The Home Of The Nilgiri Tahrs Soon

The fact that it's home to the largest recorded number of Nilgiri Tahrs (there are over 700 of them) in the world is what makes Eravikulam National Park, Kerala's first national park, truly awesome. But this spot of pristine greenery is also home to a large number of birds -- there are 133 species of birds including White Breasted Kingfisher, Nilgiri Flycatcher, and Red Whiskered Bulbul -- animals such as tigers, leopards, Nilgiri langurs, Indian flying fox, and herds of elephants that make seasonal visits. It's a nature lover's dream come true.

Closed during February and March, you can head to the national park for a complete detox from the city life. The park is open from 7am to 4pm on all days and while you can't stay inside the national park itself, you can stay in Lakkom Log House which is close to Lakkom Falls, a must-visit spot here. Trekking is the best way to explore the place while safaris are also offered. Rajamala is the main attraction and from where you can spot the tahrs in sea of green grass. You can also spot Anamudi Peak, South India's highest peak from here.

Entry fees are INR 125 for adults and INR 90 for kids, and if you are carrying a camera it's INR 45 extra.