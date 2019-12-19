Head To This Fort In Kannur For A Dose Of History And Vitamin Sea

Triangular in shape, St. Angelo Fort is also known as the Kannur Fort. Built by the Portuguese Viceroy in 1505, it is a heritage site and has played an important part in the history of the region. Since the fort is situated just a few hundred metres from the shore of the Arabian Sea (and about 3km from Kannur), there are many beautiful and pleasant views to catch from the fort. You can get here by an overnight bus and reach either Ernakulam or Aluva and go to Kannur (it's a short bus ride from there). The fort is open all days of the week, from 8 AM to 6 PM, and entry is priced at INR 10. Once you reach, check out Dharmadom Island - a small Island in Thalassery which is a secluded and tranquil picnic spot. You can also see the Moppilla Bay, which was once a fishing centre. Today, there stands a modern fishing harbour built per the Indo-Norway agreement.

The Kannur lighthouse is located close to the fort, still referred to as the Cannanore lighthouse (the old English name for Kannur is Cannanore); it is flocked by tourists who want to catch the sunset. St. Angelo Fort rests on a cliff, it features a huge chapel, horse stables, a prison, and ammunition storehouse. It has cannons fixed on its bastions (a structure protecting a fort from enemies). Head here for a weekend to unwind by the sea and learn about the region’s culture.