Weekend Plans? Visit This Place To Chill With Your Squad Over Amazing Food & Service

Echoes: Good food, great ambience, awesome service. What else can I ask for a good weekend? Kudos to their thought. A place which will offer you a great experience, and I am sure you will not go home disappointed. The ambience was very cosy and innovative. I liked the way they used old designed utensils for their decor. And and and its 10 out of 10 for their service. I would not like to talk much about it because I would want you to go and experience it. So, for the starters, we had Baked Cheesy Chicken Nachos. It was topped with lots of cheese sauce which was to die for. Sufficient amount of chicken and salsa. Baked Lasagne for the mains. It tasted good, sufficient enough to fill your stomach. Though it had too much white sauce. A little less would have made it the best. But again, it didn't taste bad. This place has, by far the best Cold coffee. I loved their cold coffee. It was amazing.