This Temple In Hampi Is A Hot Spot Of Fine Craftsmanship, Architecture And History

Dated back to the 18th Century, Vitthala Temple was built during the reign of King Devaraya II who was one of the rulers of the Vijayanagara Empire. Vitthala Temple is one of the must-visit places for anyone who loves history, ancient architecture and fine craftsmanship. The very famous chariot temples that are widely associated with Hampi comes from this very temple.

Built in the Dravidian style of architecture, this temple is presumably one of the grandest temples and monuments in Hampi. Each section of the temple is made out of stones and carved with intricate details that are been marvelled at till date. One of the main attractions here is the Maha Mantapa (Main Hall) which is located in the inner courtyard of the main temple area. Check out the intricate carvings of Lord Narshima and Yali on the pillars in the central area of the main mandapa. Also, try to find all the animals in the six in one decorative pillar statues.

Another Insta-worthy attraction here is the Stone Chariot which is the most photographed spot in Hampi. Interestingly enough, as the temple is dedicated to Lord Vitthala, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, the stone temple is dedicated to the chariot of Lord Vishnu, Garuda. Another interesting area that one must check out and is very peculiar to Vitthala Temple is the musical pillars carved out of single pieces of stone. You could either drive down to Hampi or take a bus there. Another possible way is to take a flight (or train) to Bellary and drive to Hampi. The temple is located at the end of Vitthala Bazaar and is open from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM, seven days a week. It is easily accessible and has no entry fee.