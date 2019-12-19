Give Your Love Back To Mother Earth With This Environmental Group

Bangaloreans, do your bit and shower your love on Mother Earth by volunteering with Say Trees, an environmental group based out of Bangalore. Started in 2007 as a weekend activity of planting trees, Say Trees has now grown into a community that conducts more than 50 tree plantation drives within a span of four months of monsoon.

Anyone can sign up; age, career, skills, number of friends no bar! By identifying potential areas of plantation and a cumulative effort of maintaining the biodiversity of the ecosystem, Say Trees also ensures the local communities is benefitted -- restoration of green cover, fresh produce of fruits, flowers, and leaves commonly used in community life. Apart from plantation drives, they also engage and support local farmers with planting fruit trees, restoring and rejuvenating the water bodies and installing solar lamps in villages.

Register with them through their website and volunteer with them on the weekends. They also work with corporates and schools, advocating the importance of a greener Bangalore as their CSR partners. By volunteering with them on weekends and participating in their events, you can do your bit to fight global warming.