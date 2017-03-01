Be A Ninja And Go On A VR Spaceship Ride At This Gaming Centre

Oh oh, and then take it in turns to sit in the F1 simulation ride and race across the actual calendar tracks – it’s the perfect opportunity to show off. It’s more fun if the girls kicks the boys’ butts at it – like our girl crew did! Booya! Keen on getting in some challenging fitness activities too, we bravely went to Clip ‘n’ Climb. What is that you ask? Well, if you’ve seen American Ninja Warriors, then it’s exactly that. You have to climb, jump, hang on boulders and basically finish an obstacle course as fast as you can. We finished, but let’s not even talk about timing, OK?

For those who aren’t as dramatically adventurous yet, there’s a bowling alley for family fun, cricket lanes and even a special play area for kids. Plus, a café to refuel at and then jump right back into the action. We can’t wait for the adrenalin and fitness zone to start.