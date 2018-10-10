All Aboard The Culture Train From This JP Nagar Theatre And Art Space!

JP Nagar is home to many cultural spaces, and VYOMA is the latest addition to it by being a performance, co-working, and collaboration-friendly space, especially if you’re into the arts of any kind. Started by a team of hardcore theatre enthusiasts who are very much currently involved in the theatre scene, VYOMA goes beyond being just an intimate performance theatre venue. It hosts workshops, theatre education sessions, talks, readings, and interactive performances by in-house and external teams for children and adults alike.

The multipurpose space, aka the Black Box Theatre can transform into any space you like with their basic lighting and sound equipment, and of course the conviction of the performers on it! The space can also be rented out for film screenings, team building workshops, photoshoots, and pretty much anything you can use a 2000 square feet space for.

For smaller gatherings, you can utilise the Art Cafe on campus for things like poetry, storytelling, script and book readings (can even bring back the good old book or poetry club meetings over chai and snacks!), or just use it as a space to maybe practice your spoken word, slam, or open mic pieces to a crowd to get over your nerves. The prices vary depending on the size of the group, duration, and which space you’re booking out. If not, just head there to watch some great performances, on and off stage.