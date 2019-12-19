Heading To Wayand? Live On Cloud Nine At The Tree Houses In This Resort

Vythiri, a luxury eco-friendly forest getaway located smack in the center of Wayanad, is a dream. With treehouses, hanging bridges and no cell reception, it’s a fine escape from the madding crowd. About four hours away from Bangalore lies this luxury resort which is eco-friendly too. You’ll instantly fall in love with the charming and rustic way they’ve done up the place. A wooden hanging bridge takes you from the common areas like the reception and restaurants on one side of the little river on the property to the other side for the spa and rooms. As you meander through the property, serenaded by cicadas and the chuckling stream, you’ll find rooms of all kinds. For luxury, pick the cottages with private pools and Jacuzzis.

Fall in love with the brick-laid cottages that are built on stilts, overlooking the river. With lounge chairs set out, you can fall asleep in the midst of nature. Check out their luxury treehouse accommodation as it is splendid and really gives you a high. They have five such houses, looming over the canopy at about 60 feet. The thrill of climbing up rope ladders to enter your living room which has a tree trunk running through is almost as exciting as waking up the sunrise, with no building blocking the way.

Rest, swim or just wander around the waterfall and natural pool where you can just splash about. Head over to the mud hut that houses the Ayurveda Spa to completely zone out and get rid of all those stress knots. Mornings are great for a yoga session or for a long trek with no map or go with the guided ones, courtesy the resort. Whether you want to or not, you will stop, reset and rejuvenate here.

