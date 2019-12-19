Looking For Comfortable Yet Sexy Lingerie? This Japanese Brand Is The Answer To Your Prayers

Located on the lower floor of the sprawling Phoenix Market City, in Whitefield, Wacoal has become our go-to store for everyday lingerie that looks like a million bucks. Their colours are simple and you’ll often find them in the customary beige, white and black (although you can get the occasional blues and pinks). But we love the cut and the feel of the fabrics used. For daily wear, the non-padded versions will be a perfect fit but if you prefer something sexier, they have offerings in lace and satin too.

Wacoal also has a good selection of the kind of the lingerie that can add oomph to bedroom proceedings. While the store might disappoint if you are looking for something downright raunchy, you can easily pick up delicate negligees and bra and underwear sets that come covered in lace or delicate threadwork. Here, the colours are more exciting with deep greens and maroons making an appearance.