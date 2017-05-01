Whether you like your pancakes and waffles à la Jack Johnson {banana pancakes}, with Nutella, plain with a dash of maple syrup and butter, or savoury with rashers of bacon and cheese, we’ve got your back. Presenting to you, LBB’s pancake and waffle trail, because, these are just a few of our favourite things.
Breakfast Of Champions: Load Up On Waffles And Pancakes At These Eateries Across Town
154 Breakfast Club
Their page-long offerings of pancakes and waffles feature banana and chocolate, strawberry, and, even coconut varieties. If you’re blessed with a voracious appetite, then try their Three Way Breakfast that includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, and a slice of toast. There’s even a new Bacon & Chicken Waffle which is their classic waffles topped with stir fried chicken in mushroom sauce and then finished off with bacon. YUM!
- Price for two: ₹ 900
Art Of Delight
You’ll just need a minute or two to wolf down the airy waffles here. The ones that come drizzled with fresh fruits and whipped cream are delicious. So are the more sugary offerings with scoops of ice cream, caramel, and Nutella.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
BelgYum
Melted Belgian chocolate, Nutella, ice-cream and powdered sugar sit atop the waffles here. If you are in the mood for a real treat, then double or triple the toppings for undulated decadence.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Cafe Max
Every morning, this cafe serves up fluffy pancakes with a dollop of whipped cream. For an added dash of tasty, ask them to bring on the maple syrup and fresh fruits.
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
Cafe Terra
They keep things simple and delicious here. The selection of pancakes and waffles come with whipped cream, caramelised bananas, fruits, and ice-cream pairings.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Glen’s Bakehouse
Weekend breakfast specials here include waffles and pancakes along with eggs, slices of fresh bread, baked beans, croissants and fresh fruits. You can go ahead and give your plate a luscious twist with dollops of butter, chocolate, caramelised bananas and bits of fruit.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Hole In The Wall
This popular breakfast haunt has a great line-up of waffles and pancakes. Toppings include all-time favourites like Nutella, peanut butter, blueberry sauce, and ice cream. If you are a chocolate freak, then do try their Funky Monkey Waffles that come heaped with chocolate sauce and chips along with condensed milk and sliced bananas.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Om Made Cafe
If it’s too sweet for you, then try the savoury pancakes here. Ham, bacon, Cheddar, onion confit, mushrooms, chicken strips are some of the delicious toppings you can choose from. Waffles are presented as a dessert here with a fruit compote, honey and chocolate.
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
