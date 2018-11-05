From Premium Bikes To The Folding Ones, This Bike Studio Has It All

This cycle studio in HSR is your one-stop solution for buying bikes. It has branded cycles right from Ferrari to Lamborghini to La Neo, and once you step in, you'll fall in love with this store. The bikes range from MTB to Hybrid to Road with folding bikes too. And what's great is that they not only sell premium bikes for adults and kids, they have a service station to drop off your own cycle (independent of the brand) for repair too. They also have all the necessary accessories needed for biking. So walk in, and if you are a bike lover, you won't be able to come out empty handed.