Eat Healthy And Organic Only With Healthy Buddha

What keeps you happy when it comes to satisfaction.? Definitely healthy and tasty food. As it forms a strong base & foundation for all the achievements for you and all the near & dear ones around you. Both Mentally and Physically. Ever thought? How good and safe is the food you're eating? I have always been a chilled out person who prefers home food hence I love to cook and feed people. Always had a special place in my heart for green leafy vegetables! Healthy Budha, I noticed the ad on my way towards EGL workplace and googled for it. Initially, I did my homework and tried one order and found it expensive in comparison with products on big-basket and other local vendors. After having a baby, a mother's heart always wishes the best for her child's immunity and overall development. My heart always said, Its good to spend on the innermost essential part for the human body (Food). I tried a couple of times online and happen to visit the HB market today. I was amused by the freshness. The fruits are so juicy. My daughter 3 years old, enjoyed drawing, block paints on a bag, the greens are so fresh. It was such a positive environment. They had these nice saplings to give away. Some refreshments to eat. Can you ask for more satisfaction on your weekend? I enjoyed shopping for all vegetables, especially the carrots and the greens. My tonight's dinner: Paratha with carrot leaves ( I could not get away with leaves, they were too fresh). Mixed veg palak gravy. I am sleeping tonight with great satisfaction! I would really recommend spending a few penny more on food as it takes a real effort to grow them organically.