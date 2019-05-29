Ahoy! This Place Serves The Biggest Pizza In Town! So What Are You Waiting For?

1131 Bar & Kitchen is a very nice place to spend your evening with family or friends. It is visible from the main road through its digit 1131 glowing just above the building. It is spread on 3 floors, the 1st floor is fine dining, where you can go with family & also has an indoor golf area which is VR basically but its really nice. It has a coach as well who can guide you. The above two floors are good if you wanna party with friends with nice music and a vertical garden spread. The ambience is really good, especially the open area with a big screen. They have a nice range if mocktail and cocktail, also the food is really good. They have the biggest pizza in town and is a must try. I tried Nachos, Stuffed Paneer Tikka, a Mushroom Starter which was Tandoori, Crispy Corn, Dim Sums, Paneer Steak Sizzler. Everything was really nice and worth having. The best part of the evening was the Choco Lava cake. It was just awesome, it was the best Choco Lave I had. The staff and the service both are awesome.