Get Curated Meals Prepared With Farm Fresh Ingredients! So Order Away

img-gallery-featured

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The high-quality ingredients used to prepare the dishes by FreshMenu will amaze your taste buds. The menu changes every day so you don't get tired of eating the same kind of food every day.

What Could Be Better?

The amount of gravy provided in the meals should be higher. Furthermore, there should be more consistency when it comes to the service deliver.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Family