Shahi Food Express: This food stall located in HSR food Street just next to the tandoori chai servers amazing potato twisters. And they have different flavours for the twisters which you can try according to your taste buds. These twisters are yummy and crispy, I tried the Mexican peri peri which was then topped with mayonnaise and was really good at the price.
Wanna Try Potato Twisters? Head To Shahi Food Express In Hsr!
Under ₹500
Big Group, Family, Bae, Kids.
