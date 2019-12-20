Wanna Try Potato Twisters? Head To Shahi Food Express In Hsr!

Shahi Food Express

HSR, Bengaluru

BDA Complex, Next To Tandoori Chai, 18th Cross Road, Sector 4, HSR, Bengaluru

    Shahi Food Express: This food stall located in HSR food Street just next to the tandoori chai servers amazing potato twisters. And they have different flavours for the twisters which you can try according to your taste buds. These twisters are yummy and crispy, I tried the Mexican peri peri which was then topped with mayonnaise and was really good at the price.

    Under ₹500

    Big Group, Family, Bae, Kids.

